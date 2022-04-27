(CBS DETROIT) – After years of fighting for investment outside of downtown and midtown, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield announced a new fund to bring beauty back to the block.
“The Neighborhood Beautification Program, which is set to be seeded with $2.25 million, one-million-dollars coming from the Neighborhood Improvement Fund and $1.25 million coming from the American Rescue Plan Act will support the repurposing and beautification of property owned by neighborhood associations, block clubs, churches and non-profit organizations,” Sheffield said.
The fund was created in response to a development deal to build the Pistons headquarters and training center in downtown and midtown, while spreading proceeds directly to neighborhoods.
The fund draws net tax dollars generated from NBA and Little Caesars Arena employee salaries to support up to 50 projects a year, with grants ranging from $500- $15,000 for the next 26 years.
“All the way until the tax incentives for the development deal expires which is in 2048,” Sheffield explained.
“Which means over $30 million will be invested back into our neighborhoods as a result of my efforts to secure a win for the community as a part of the Pistons deal.”
