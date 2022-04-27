(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit City Council is urging Michigan’s housing agency to speed up rent aid applications in Wayne County.
The funds are part of the state’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program.READ MORE: $2.25 Million Fund Supports Neighborhood Beautification Projects
Wayne County accounts for about one-third of applications sent to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and it can sometimes take up to 90 days to get approval.READ MORE: Detroit City Council OKs Conrad Mallett To Serve As City's Top Attorney
The MSHDA says it has hired staff to process Detroit applications and added another agency in Wayne County to handle the load.MORE NEWS: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update On Officer-Involved Shooting In Roseville, Releases Video
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.