(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Wednesday to give updates on the officer-involved shooting in Roseville.
This all happened after Roseville police officers responded to a car crash on Groesbeck Avenue,READ MORE: $2.25 Million Fund Supports Neighborhood Beautification Projects
A pick-up truck crossed the median and collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Witnesses say the driver, identified as 57-year-old Frank Robles, got out of the truck holding a knife and advanced toward police.
After repeated attempts to get him to drop the knife, an officer fired at him.READ MORE: Detroit City Council OKs Conrad Mallett To Serve As City's Top Attorney
Robles was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The entire press conference can be watched here:
MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 14,482 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Over The Last Week
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.