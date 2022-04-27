(CBS DETROIT) – Oak Park High School is closed Wednesday after a fight broke out between men who forced their way into the school and students, the Oak Park School District released in a statement.
School district officials said that at approximately 2:58 p.m., eight to 10 men pushed their way past security, into the school, and started fighting students and security.
Oak Park High School staff secured the building and called the police, but the suspects fled.
Police have identified one of the suspects, but they are seeking information on the other individuals involved.
The school district believes that the fight may have been triggered by a prior incident that happened off school property over the weekend.
As police investigate, Oak Park High School will be closed for the rest of the week, and classes will be conducted virtually.
All other Oak Park schools will remain in person.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Oak Park Public Safety, at 248-691-7520, or Oak Park High School Principal Pat Vermiglio, at 248-336-7738.
