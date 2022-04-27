  • WKBD-TV

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions catches a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

 

