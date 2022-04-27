The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson, the team announced Tuesday.
READ MORE: Michigan Reports 14,482 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths Over The Last Week
A first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa, Hockenson has 160 receptions for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.READ MORE: UM To Lift Mask Mandate, Wearing Masks In Classrooms Will Be Optional
He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.
MORE NEWS: Police Seek 2 Juveniles Who Broke Into, Robbed Detroit Dollar Store
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.