(CBS DETROIT) – The Taylor Auxilary Police Program is temporarily suspended after a civilian role player was accidentally shot, the city’s mayor announced Tuesday.
Mayor Tim Wolley released a statement regarding the incident, which involved a member of the program being accidentally shot during a "vehicle take-down" portion of the training.
“First of all, I’d like to say that our hearts and prayers are with the victim of the shooting and his family,” said Mayor Woolley. “As a result of the incident, an investigation is currently underway by Michigan State Police.”
"First of all, I'd like to say that our hearts and prayers are with the victim of the shooting and his family," said Mayor Woolley. "As a result of the incident, an investigation is currently underway by Michigan State Police."

"Once that investigation ends, the City will evaluate the findings and implement corrective measures," Mayor Woolley continued. "It goes without saying that my administration, Taylor Police and the Auxiliary are taking this incident extremely seriously.
Wolley said that until the Michigan State Police investigation is complete, the entire program, which has less than 20 volunteers, will be temporarily suspended.
In addition to this, the final written exam for this year’s graduating class of the auxiliary program, which was scheduled for this week will be postponed, and the April 30 graduation date has also been postponed.
According to Wolley's statement, a chaplain is counseling members of the program who may be emotionally affected by the incident.
