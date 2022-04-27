(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is lifting its mask mandate and wearing a mask will now be optional on all three campuses, except for certain areas, the university announced Wednesday.
Starting May 2, wearing a mask will no longer be required in U of M classrooms or buses for the Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint campuses.
Masks will still be required for students, staff, and visitors in patient care areas and COVID-19 testing sites.
University officials said that Michigan Medicine will still maintain its universal masking policy and the medical school will follow its own protocols.
“As we move into a highly vaccinated, but now mask-optional campus, it’s important to remember some in our community may be at increased risk and may choose to wear a mask to enhance their own personal safety,” said Robert Ernst, director of the COVID-19 Campus Health Response Committee and associate vice president of student life for health and wellness.
All three campuses will continue to require the U of M community to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Masks remain an effective measure against the spread of COVID-19. Everyone should remain respectful of others in their choices to either wear or not wear a mask."
