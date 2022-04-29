(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.
I-75:
Oakland – SB I-75, 14 Mile to 13 Mile, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB I-75, McNichols to Caniff, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, nightly, 9pm-5am. Fri-5am.
Wayne – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, nightly 9pm-5am, Fri-Mon.
I-94:
Macomb – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, Little Mack to Harper, Sat 7am-7:15 AND 8am-8:15am.
Macomb – WB I-94, M-59 to North River Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sun 3pm.
Wayne – WB I-94, Telegraph to Ecorse, 2 LANES OPEN, right closed, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 6am-Sun 5pm.
I-96:
Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Wixom, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sat 8am. All on/off ramps open.
Oakland – WB I-96, Beck to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 8pm.
Oakland – WB I-96 RAMPS to/from Wixom, Milford and Kent Lake roads, Sat 6am-Sun 8pm.
Wayne – WB I-96, Outer Dr to US-24/Telegraph, 2 LANES OPEN, intermittent closures, Sun 8pm-May 6.
I-375:
Wayne – NB I-375, Jefferson to I-75/Gratiot Conn, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 7am-3pm, Mon-late May.
Wayne – SB I-375 Service Drive CLOSED at Jefferson, Mon 7am-late May.
Oakland – EB/WB I-696 Service Drive at Southfield Rd, intermittent lane closures, Mon 7am-5pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – NB/SB M-1 at 9 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sat-Sun, 7am-7pm.
Oakland – NB M-1 near 12 Mile, 3 lanes open, intermittent lane closure, daily 9a-3p, Mon-5/13.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Wayne – NB/SB M-3, Grand Blvd to Forest, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, 8am-5pm Fri-5/13.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, nightly, 9pm-5am Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 7am-mid-May.
M-10:
Oakland – NB M-10, Franklin to 12 Mile, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – NB/SB M-85/Fort CLOSED, Vreeland to Van Horn, intermittently, Sat-Sun 6am-11am.
Wayne – SB M-85 at West Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, left closed intermittently, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – EB/WB M-85 at Dearborn St, 1 LANE OPEN, intermittent lane closure, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB/SB M-85,, Miller to Oakwood, 3 lanes open right lane closed Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.
