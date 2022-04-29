Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Sports and business mixes to the tune of millions as Casey Hurbis, CMO of Rocket Mortgage, talks about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday.
Hurbis talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as he discusses bringing the Rocket Mortgage Classic to Detroit Golf Course a few years ago. The upcoming RMC event will feature some big name PGA players at DGC in July.
Hurbis also discussed how big ticket sporting events have helped the company’s image. They have had the top ranked commercial airing during the Super Bowl the past few years.
Then Lisa Canada, Chair of the DRFCA; Karen Totaro, General Manager of Huntington Place; and Becky Bixby, Assistant General Manager of Huntington Place, appear with Cain to talk about leading Huntington Place as it gains traction with some big events following the pandemic.
Women hold only 21% of all facility management positions in the country, according to 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But in the Motor City, women are leading the way as they run Huntington Place — ranked as the 17th largest facility in America with 723,000 square feet of exhibit space.
Totaro mentioned a few shows coming up including Automate, which is a gathering revolving around robots, robotic automation and technology, which will be held in June. And in August, Huntington will host Connect, which is attended by over 4,000 meeting planners who make decisions as to where to host their events.
