(CBS DETROIT) – Detectives with the Michigan State Police submitted their findings in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya by Grand Rapids Police.

Monday officer Christopher Schurr’s name was released following protests and request for transparency.

Detroit Heals Detroit is one organization that held a rally in Detroit demanding for justice.

The group’s executive director Sirrita Darby says Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is mishandling the investigation and should be removed from the case.

“It’s just continually prolonging the process. i still see that the Prosecutor Becker is still on the case, he’s mishandled the case since it’s been received to him so we’re still fighting for him to get taken off the case, but if there is going to be someone on the case we want to make sure it’s someone who’s ethical and really has Patrick’s best interest at heart and we can just see by the behavior that Becker is not it.

Prosecutor Becker released a statement saying MSP submitted an incomplete report, but his office will review the materials gathered.

“We’re interested to see the full report. we hope that there are not continued delays and we hope that the report really showcases the brutality that happened on that day.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing as prosecutors wait for a forensic report before a final decision on possible charges are made against officer Schurr.

