(CBS DETROIT) – Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to downtown Royal Oak for its third annual year.
The event will feature live, local music, the city’s largest carnival, and some of the area’s best food trucks.READ MORE: MSP Sends Findings In Patrick Lyoya Shooting Investigation To Kent County Prosecutor
New to the festival this year will be axe throwing and an inflatable fun area.READ MORE: MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Things will kick off on June 16. Tickets are going for $5 before 5 p.m., and $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets are free for everyone before 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
A portion of the ticket sales benefits local charities.MORE NEWS: Whistleblower Told FDA About Baby Formula Plant Months Before Recall
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.