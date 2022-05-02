(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Ann Arbor will not go to trial after claiming that he shot and killed his roommate in self-defense during an argument about COVID-19 restrictions.

On Friday, April 28, Patrick Carl Brooks, 51, pleaded no contest to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearms in the death of Jason Ruff, his roommate, MLive reported.

Ruff was shot multiple times on March 19, 2020, at the home he and Brooks lived in, located in the 1700 block of Weldon Boulevard.

Brooks was scheduled for trial on May 2, which is two days before he entered his plea.

An investigation of the case found that the two roommates were arguing about COVID-19 restrictions, which they argued about often.

According to MLive, the two roommates had been arguing more since Brooks told Ruff he wanted him to move out.

Brooks claims that on the night of the shooting they were arguing, and Brooks said he was going into the basement, with a handgun, and Ruff was walking up the stairs, holding a prybar.

He says that he shot Ruff in self-defense because he feared for his life.

Following the shooting, Brooks claims he put the gun on the kitchen counter and called 911.

When police arrived at the scene they found Ruff lying on his back in the basement near the bottom of the stairs, with a shell casing lying on his stomach above his belt buckle, the prybar on the floor near his head.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy and says that what Brooks told police, is contradictory to what Ruff’s wounds and evidence at the scene show.

The examiner and forensic pathologist, Dr. Jeffery Jentzen said that he found five gunshot wounds, with one would on the back of the head, which brings into question how Ruff’s body was found the way it was.

Brooks’ attorney questioned if the body position could be due to falling down the stairs, and while possible, Jentzen says there is a lack of blood on the stairs that would be there if this were the case.

He is scheduled for trial in Washtenaw County on May 23 before Judge Patrick Conlin Jr.

Brooks is in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.

