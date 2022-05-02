  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:32-year-old arrested, detroit, I-96, motorcyclist arrested, MSP, Speeding

(CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old motorcyclist was stopped by a flat tire after trying to flee MSP in Detroit.

On Sunday, May 1, at 9:55 p.m. on trooper was traveling westbound on I-96 near M-39 when a group of motorcycles passed his vehicle at a high rate.

The trooper attempted to stop one of the motorcyclists, but the driver disregards the emergency lights and sirens and fled at a higher speed.

According to MSP, the trooper did not pursue the motorcyclist but saw the driver again a short distance away.

The trooper then activated the emergency lights and the driver exited the freeway at Telegraph coming to a stop due to a flat tire.

The driver was then arrested for fleeing and eluding. Charges are pending.

