(CBS DETROIT) — A Dearborn physician pleaded guilty Monday after admitting to prescribing more than 12,000 dosage units of hydrocodone without any medical need for the drug, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal officials say Dr. Tete Oniango, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and agreed to forfeit about $37,000 in cash that was seized from his office.READ MORE: Macomb County Woman Wins $2M On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket
Court records show Oniango admitted to prescribing 12,500 units of hydrocodone “outside the course of professional medical practice and without any legitimate medical need for the drugs.”READ MORE: Energy Chief Jennifer Granholm Touts $3B Plan To Boost EV Batteries
“Hydrocodone is extremely addictive and can lead to addiction and eventual heroin use. Michigan has seen a devastating number of opioid drug overdoses in the last five years. My office remains committed to pursuing medical providers who abuse their roles as caregivers and inflict harm upon our community,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.MORE NEWS: 150 Schools Across Michigan To Receive $10 Million In Safety Grants
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.