(CBS DETROIT) — A new study released Tuesday ranks Michigan No. 38 for nurses in the United States.
According to the study from WalletHub, Michigan is followed by Indiana and Kentucky respectively with Oklahoma being ranked the lowest.
Washington state, Maine and New Mexico are ranked in the top three.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on 21 key metrics including average monthly and annual salaries, nursing jobs per capita and the average number of work hours.
"The U.S. has gained a profound appreciation for nurses during the coronavirus pandemic, as they risk their lives every day to minimize the spread of the disease, and are now helping the country get vaccinated so things can return to normal," WalletHub said in the study.
“Sadly, nurses have experienced extremely dangerous working conditions during the pandemic, including critical shortages of respirators, surgical masks, gloves, gowns and other necessary protective treatment. It’s crucial for states to make sure that nurses are properly equipped to do their jobs and have the best work environment possible.”
Click here to view the full study.
