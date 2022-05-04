(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found dead in a Royal Oak Township hotel room.
At about 4:00 p.m. on May 3, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the Baymont Hotel for a wellness check.
Officials say when troopers arrived at the scene they met with a relative of the man that said he hadn’t seen his brother since May 1.
The man's relative told officers that he tried to get into the hotel room, but the emergency bolt was still in place.
According to MSP, when troopers gained access to the room, they located the man dead on the floor of the hotel room.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further details have been released at this time.
