(CBS DETROIT) –– Are you the winner? A $1 million winning Powerball Prize remains unclaimed and is set to expire Thursday, according to Michigan Lottery.
Officials say the winning ticket was sold at Warren Market on Mound Road in Warren and matches the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Passes 5% Base Funding Increase For Schools
The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on May 5. If unclaimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.READ MORE: Michigan Legislature Approves Crime Victim Fund Expansion
The winner should contact Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize. It must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.MORE NEWS: Michigan Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Grand Jury In Flint Water Cases
