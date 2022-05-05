(CBS DETROIT) – Boating season in Michigan is upon us and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind boaters to have fun while on the waters, but to also be safe while doing so.

They’re loading up and hitting the water. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit has one mission in mind, keeping boaters safe.

“The year before we had about 7 drownings which was a high year, last year there was only 2,” said Sgt. Michael Roehrig with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol Unit.

However; the goal Roehrig says is to have no drownings, but if someone finds themselves in need he says, the Marine division is well equip to assist.

“Our dive team consist of 9 divers, we operate out of this dive rig right here, all of our equipment stays on the rig when we get a dive call out anywhere in the county we’ll respond,” Roehrig said.

The unit has 5 vessels covering 144 square miles and 38 miles of international boarder of water.

Prior to us taking a ride along the Detroit River and Trenton Channel as the unit patrolled the area, they offer some safety reminders for boaters.

“Everybody on board has a life jacket, readily accessible, there’s a fire extinguisher, a sounding device and your registration,” said Lt. Matthew Gloster with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Marine Patrol Unit.

Sheriff Raphael Washington also wants to remind boaters that when drinking and driving the same rule applies as operating a vehicle, and for CPL holders to leave the guns at home.

“If you have your gun with you and you’re drinking a little more and you’re intoxicated you got a few issues,” said Wayne County Sheriff, Raphael Washington.

With so many accidental shootings lately, the Sheriff’s office will be providing boaters with free gun locks as well free boating safety classes especially for those new to the water.

“We’re seeing many more first-time boaters and Jet Skiers out on the water,” said Sheriff Raphael Washington. “We’re also seeing substantially more younger boaters than in years past. We all know a fun day out on the water can change in a second, so we want to do our best to make sure everyone is prepared.” The following information is from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. If you need a boating license, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Marine Division, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Detroit International Wildlife Refuge, conducts Basic Boating Safety Courses. The courses are held at the John D. Dingell Jr. Visitor Center at the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge (5437 West Jefferson Avenue, Trenton, MI 48183). We hope to host another evening class in June or July if there’s enough interest. For registration, please call the Wayne County Sheriff Marine Unit at 734-675-2660. According to the DNR and Michigan.gov, 79% of all boating-related deaths are due to drowning, and alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in deadly boating accidents. In 2020, there were 181 Michigan boating accidents reported, including 33 deaths (only 21% of people were wearing a life jacket). There were 20 drownings and nearly $2.2 million in property damage reported. On average, the WCSO makes 2-3 recoveries per year. As of April 20, 2022, fire extinguishers must not be more than 12 years old, according to the date of manufacture stamped on the bottle

Children under six years old must wear a USCG-approved life jacket when riding on the open deck of any vessel

Vessels must be equipped with a readily accessible personal flotation device for each person on board

Due to high water issues, Wayne County has a 500-feet slow no-wake ordinance

