(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.
On Sunday, May 1, at about 10:55 p.m. a suspect fired shots into a home in the 13500 block of Rockdale, fatally wounding a 36-year-old woman.
Police are looking for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze in connection to this crime.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to submit a tip, here.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to submit a tip, here.

When leaving a tip make sure to include the case number: 220501318.
