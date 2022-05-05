  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:36-year-old woman, detroit police, Drive-by shooting, fatal shooting, Rockdale

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: East Lansing PD Set To Release Footage Of Police Shooting

On Sunday, May 1, at about 10:55 p.m. a suspect fired shots into a home in the 13500 block of Rockdale, fatally wounding a 36-year-old woman.

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze in connection to this crime.

READ MORE: Michigan Senate Passes 5% Base Funding Increase For Schools

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to submit a tip, here.

When leaving a tip make sure to include the case number: 220501318.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Legislature Approves Crime Victim Fund Expansion

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.