(CBS DETROIT) — Home prices in Metro Detroit rose 5.3% in March.

An analysis of data from Realtor.com shows a typical Wayne County home being listed for $129,450. The median list home price in March 2022 was down about 14.5% from March 2021.

The Wayne County market was busy with a median of 34 days on the market.

The market also added 1,864 new home listings in March compared to the 1,588 homes added last year.

