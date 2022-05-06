EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — East Lansing city officials released video footage on Thursday of a non-fatal shooting that happened late last month.

One man was shot by police on April 25 outside a Meijer store located at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road.

According to city officials, the man was transported to a local hospital and has been released from the hospital. Police said he was lodged in Ingham County Jail before being released.

In a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Kim Johnson said Michigan State Police has been requested to investigate the shooting. Johnson said following MSP’s investigation, the case will be sent to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for a full review before the ELPD conducts its own internal investigation.

The videos include surveillance footage from the Meijer store as well as bodycam footage from police officers.

“As chief of the East Lansing Police Department, I want everyone in our community to know that we are taking this situation very seriously,” Johnson said.

Click here to watch Thursday’s press conference.

Officials say officers were called at about 6:36 p.m. on April 25 to the store for a weapon complaint.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they located the man. A foot chase occurred, which led the officers and the man out of the store.

After running outside of the store, shots were fired at the man.

Because the shooting involved officers, per the East Lansing Police Department’s policy, the two officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.