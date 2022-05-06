(CBS DETROIT) – Like everything else, the cost of saying “I do,” can be expensive.

With the rising cost of food, gas, clothing and well everything, the last thing couples want to add is a high wedding expense, but there are ways to save cost.

“As thrifty as I possible could, on décor, just about every portion of my wedding was thrifted,” said Megan Dietz, Director of Operations for Salvation Army In Southeast Michigan.

Dietz not only works in thrift, she shops here too, and says thrifted items saved her a substantial amount of cash for her 2017 wedding.

“The average wedding the internet will tell you nowadays cost about $34,000 I would say that number doesn’t account for recent inflation, I would say I spend maybe a fraction of that number,” Dietz said.

She says she paid about a 3rd of that cost by decorating her entire wedding in thrifted items.

However, the cost savings can also include thrifted jewelry, shoes and clothing.

“Even guests dresses, I really like the idea of mixing and going with an eclectic mix of brides made dresses, so many of these are brand new as you can see,” Dietz said.

It’s not all about the ladies, men can thrift too.

The experience of planning a wedding is stressful enough, but through thrift Megan says, couples can not only save cost, they can put their DIY skills to the test.

“Get as creative as you want to creating your own or you can find something that someone has donated that they became creative with,” said Dietz.

There are 30 Salvation Thrift shop locations throughout Southeast Michigan where you can get beautiful décor wedding items.

Click below to find a location near you.

http://semichigan.satruck.org/semichiganarc-old/store_policies

