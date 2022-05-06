Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Canada is vital to Michigan and vice versa as Canadian Consul General of Detroit Joseph Comartin talked about during taping of “Michigan Matters” which airs 8 am this Sunday on CBS 62.
READ MORE: Police Seize 4 Pounds Of Meth At Jackson-Area Motel
Comartin appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and talked about a wide variety of issues including the Gordie Howe Bridge being built, Enbridge’s aging Pipeline 5 and future prospects, trade between the two nations, and more.
Comartin has held the post since 2018, and also talked about navigating the pandemic during these historic times.
READ MORE: MDARD: Bird Flu Identified In Backyard Flock In Oakland County
Then former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Canada, appeared with Cain to discuss the state of relations between the two nations. He shared thoughts on Pipeline 5 and how it might be resolved, and he also talked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his late father, Pierre Trudeau, who also served as Prime Minister years ago.
Prof. Peter Trumbore, chair of Oakland University’s Political Science Department, appeared to talk about Canadian-U.S. Relations and shared thought on the Gordie Howe Bridge. He mentioned the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor and why he thought the Gordie Howe Bridge would ease backups.
There was talk of automotive industry and competition between Canada and Michigan too.MORE NEWS: Metro Detroit Couple Saved Thousands Using Thrift Items As Wedding Decor
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62