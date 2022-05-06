(CBS DETROIT) — Rihanna’s popular lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is launching a brick and mortar store in Downtown Detroit.
The company announced the launch along with six others on its Instagram account Wednesday.
The specific location is currently unknown.
The new stores will join the existing location in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.
For more information, visit www.savagex.com.
