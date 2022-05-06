  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:detroit, Rihanna, Savage X Fenty

(CBS DETROIT) — Rihanna’s popular lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is launching a brick and mortar store in Downtown Detroit.

The company announced the launch along with six others on its Instagram account Wednesday.

The specific location is currently unknown.

The new stores will join the existing location in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

For more information, visit www.savagex.com.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 