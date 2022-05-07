DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The site of a former Detroit high school is now home to the new Dakkota Integrated Systems facility.
City officials say the 375,000-square foot building takes over the site of the former Kettering High School. The manufacturing plant, a major supplier to Stellantis’ Detroit assembly plants, is a Native American, women-owned company employing hundreds of Detroiters.
READ MORE: Halfway To Halloween: Here Are Events Happening On Friday The 13th
Dakkota Integrated Systems, held the grand opening of its new plant built on the site of the formerly Detroit Kettering High School.
The new “Kettering plant, working with @detroitatwork, employs 500 workers, 400 of which are newly created jobs. pic.twitter.com/QdlBYqhc5H
— City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) May 6, 2022
Officials say the company plans to bring 500 jobs, and another 75 projected at the plant, where 90% of employees identify as a minority.READ MORE: Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest In 2019 Murder Of 2 Men In Detroit
The facility officially opened Thursday and will make instrument panels for various Jeep models.MORE NEWS: New Michigan Law Expands Access To Child Abuse Registry
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.