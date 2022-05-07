(CBS DETROIT) — Friday the 13th is days away and one of America’s most haunted locations, Eloise Asylum, is set to become the site of an escape room in Westland.
"Escape the Asylum" opens to the public next Friday, and the live-action, multi-room adventure is an immersive Hollywood-level experience.
Players have 60 minutes to work together to discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks throughout multiple rooms.
Groups of four to 10 people can reserve a time slot at www.eloiseasylum.com. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Meanwhile, three haunted attractions will be open in Phryte Village in Lake Orion to celebrate halfway to Halloween.
The attractions are located inside the haunted castle, which has been confirmed by paranormal experts and professional ghost hunters to be haunted by the spirits of the Phryte family.
The event at Phryte Village will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.
Click here for more information.
