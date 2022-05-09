  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Detroit Zoo, missing wallaby, Wallaby

(CNN) – Zookeepers at the Detroit Zoo say they are “heartbroken” after a five-month-old wallaby went missing.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Detroit Zoo says the young marsupial was last seen Saturday evening.

Animal care staff say when they checked the Australian outback adventure habitat on Sunday, the wallaby had disappeared.

Surveillance cameras are being checked throughout the zoo.

The joey is still nursing, and zookeepers worry that it may not be able to survive an extended amount of time away from its mother’s pouch.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.