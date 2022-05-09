(CBS DETROIT) — The contract for No. 2 overall pick Aidan Huthuson is a done deal with the Detroit Lions.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the former Michigan defensive end agreed to a four-year deal worth $35,713,388, including a $23,153,372 signing bonus.
An NFL report on Monday states Hutchinson’s contract is fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year team option. So far, Hutchinson is the highest selection to sign his rookie contract and the second in the top five to do so, the report states.
Former NBA, Michigan State Star Adreian Payne Shot, Killed In Orlando
The Lions selected Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft late last month after Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He set a single-season school record with 14 sacks for the Wolverines last season. He is the highest-drafted defensive player in Michigan history, and the highest pick Detroit has invested in an edge rusher.
"He's going to change the dynamic of this team just by his presence and how he plays," Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Hutchinson. "He's a true fit in every way."
