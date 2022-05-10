  • WKBD-TV

Filed Under:Civic Center, Grand Traverse County, plane crash, Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — First responders were on the scene of a plane crash Tuesday at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

Officials say no injuries were reported and advised people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet released any further information.

