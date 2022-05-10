  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Michigan hospitals, safest hospitals, The Leapfrog Group

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s hospitals have been ranked fifth safest overall nationally, according to a biannual report from nonprofit organization The Leapfrog Group.

Hospitals in North Carolina, Virginia, Utah and Colorado ranked higher than the state. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital safety Grade assigns a letter grade to hospitals on such measures as medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

READ MORE: Police: 4 People Shot After Large Fight Breaks Out In Detroit Neighborhood

More than 40 Michigan hospitals out of 82 received an “A” grade.

READ MORE: Detroit Homeowner Says He's Been Waiting Months For Yard Repairs From Water Main Break

No hospital got an “F.”

Visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org to view the grades.

MORE NEWS: Plane Crashes At Grand Traverse County Civic Center, No Injuries Reported

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.