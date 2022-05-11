(CBS DETROIT) –As the weather warms up, you might want to explore Detroit in a different way with a new app that can lead you to art displays throughout the city.

“They ned to be seen, they need to be shown and we’ll be able to talk about the old and the new with this mural map,” said Artist Tashif Turner, also known by Sheefy McFly.

It’s a summer of Detroit Murals.

That’s what Detroit’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship Director Rochelle Riley is calling this season in Detroit.

“We’re doing this for three reasons, the first is to make sure that residents understand the depth and breath of our artistic excellence in this city,” Riley said.

“The second is to make sure that any resident or tourist can learn about any mural. The last thing is we are launching today a new program called Mural Hunters, where we’re going to enlist folks to help us make sure we don’t miss any murals.”

ACE is joining CANVS, an art tech group, to launch an app that showcases outdoor murals.

Users can log on and identify mural locations and learn more about the artists who contribute.

The digital map tracks displays in effort to highlight Detroit’s public art scene.

“Street art is everywhere, it’s ubiquitous,” said CANVS Co-Founder Ralph Andre’.

“Everyone sees it. Everyone sees the beautiful art, but the stories behind the murals, the artists who create them almost always goes unknown and the inspiration in creating this app was for me to support my artist friends, and create this widespread documentation of street art.”

The CANVS street art app has expanded to over 100 cities with over 2,000 murals listed.

