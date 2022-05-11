(CBS DETROIT) — Parents can get necessary items for their new bundle of joy at the Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower on Thursday.
The Detroit Health Department is partnering with Blue Cross Complete of Michigan to host the baby shower for moms and dads, including food, raffles, gifts and safe sleep education.
The event will be from noon to 2 p.m., May 12, at the Christian Church Eternal Rock, 4300 Lonyo St., in Detroit.
To RSVP, call 313-961-BABY.
All participants must wear a mask.
