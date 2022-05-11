  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Public Schools Community District, DPSCD, school start date

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — There may be a shorter summer for Detroit students.

Detroit Public Schools Community District board members are proposing a pre-Labor Day start date for students and staff. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the date change could boost student enrollment.

READ MORE: Detroit Casinos Generate $118 Million In Revenue Last Month

The tentative start date for school would be Aug. 29.

READ MORE: Detroit Hosting Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower On May 12

Students would finish school around the third week of June.

MORE NEWS: 'No Mow May': Royal Oak Encourages Residents Not To Mow Their Lawn This Month

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.