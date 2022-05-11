(CBS DETROIT) – The Motor City Comic Con returns to Michigan from May 13 to May 15.
It will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 46100 Grand Ave., in Novi, Michigan.
Guests will be able to discover and buy artwork from several different artists, meet and get autographs from their favorite actors, and participate in other fun activities.
Scream costars Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Skeet Ulrich will be at the Motor City Comic Con this year along with Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That), Katie Cassidy (Arrow), and more!
To purchase tickets, visit here, and for more information on the event, visit here.
