  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:detroit, detroit riverfront conservancy, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

(CBS DETROIT) — A new meant to enhance Detroit’s Riverfront is officially underway.

On Tuesday, city leaders broke ground on the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. It is the final part of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s master plan of revitalizing more than five miles along the river.

READ MORE: Detroit Casinos Generate $118 Million In Revenue Last Month

The 22-acre park will feature a water garden, sport house pavilion, expansive lawn for events, and a children’s play garden.

READ MORE: Detroit Hosting Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower On May 12

Officials say the park is expected to open in 2024.

MORE NEWS: 'No Mow May': Royal Oak Encourages Residents Not To Mow Their Lawn This Month

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.