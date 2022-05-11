(CBS DETROIT) — A new meant to enhance Detroit’s Riverfront is officially underway.
On Tuesday, city leaders broke ground on the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. It is the final part of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's master plan of revitalizing more than five miles along the river.
The 22-acre park will feature a water garden, sport house pavilion, expansive lawn for events, and a children's play garden.
Officials say the park is expected to open in 2024.
