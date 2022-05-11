(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips on three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking in Detroit.
READ MORE: Mother, Uncle Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 4-Year-Old In Taylor
On Monday, May 9, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., in the 19200 block of Dale, the 20-year-old male victim picked up a female suspect in his black 2013 Chevy Malibu, and then they drover to 23700 block of Clarita.
Police say the female suspect exited the vehicle to use the restroom, and then as she walked away, two armed male suspects approached the vehicle, robbed the victim, and demanded his car.
The victim complied and then all three suspects entered the vehicle and fled the scene.READ MORE: Hyundai Recalls 215K Sonatas Due To Faulty Fuel Hoses
Police describe the female victim as as 5’6”, long black and black hair that went down to her calf. She was last seen wearing a black bubble coat.
The two male suspects are described as 18-years-old, 5’8”, skinny build, wearing black clothing and black masks.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: The KitchenAid PGA Senior Championship Returns To Michigan May 25
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.