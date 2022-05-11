(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about an aggravated assault that happened in Detroit.
On Tuesday, May 10, at about 9:54 a.m., two suspects, in a newer model silver Ford Escape had a verbal altercation with a 22-year-old male victim in a gray Dodge Durango.
This happened in the area of W. Warren and Southfield Freeway Service Dr., while stopped at a red light.
Then, one suspect fired several shots at the victim and fled the scene.
Police say no injuries were reported.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
