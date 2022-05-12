  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:16-year-old, Detroit alley, girl found shot, Missing Girl

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday.

“She’s a Jane Doe to us at this point. We’re trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds.”

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night.

Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.