(CBS DETROIT) – The baby formula shortage could ease up over the next few weeks.
That's the hope as Michigan based Abbott Nutrition, which makes a number of popular formulas, looks to reopen its plant in Sturgis.
It was shut down earlier this year after three brands of powdered baby formula made at the plant were recalled because of potential bacterial infections.
Since then, the company says it’s been working to improve safety and maintenance protocols and it finally got a thumbs up by the FDA.
The company hopes formulas could be back on store shelves in six to eight weeks.
