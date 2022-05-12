(CBS DETROIT) – Prices are peaking in all kinds of travel.
Flights are seeking more money, while passengers are seeing more people.
Flight demand is up and a new study from J.D. Power finds airline passenger satisfaction is down.
J.D. Power ranks airport satisfaction as well.
Last year, the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County airport ranked number nine among the nations 20 mega airports.
J.D. Power ranks airport satisfaction as well.
Miami international airport came in at number one.
