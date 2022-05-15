Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The longtime connection between Michigan and Italy continues to grow as Allegra Baistrocchi, Consulate of Italy based in Detroit, talked about during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
Baistrocchi has been working to create two way economic and cultural bridges between Michigan and Italy since arriving less than a year ago. She talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about an upcoming event being held in Italy next month where Michigan businesses and leaders will attend. She also discussed an event to be held in September which will bring Italian companies and designers to the Motor City.
Then Franco Bianchi, President/CEO of Haworth Inc., headquartered on the west side of Michigan, appeared with Cain to discuss the company’s global imprint. Bianchi, who was born in Italy, was recently knighted by the Italian government in a program held in Detroit.
Haworth is a privately held furniture maker and has over 7,000 employees as it serves markets across the globe. Bianchi talked about navigating the pandemic the past two years and how it has impacted the company.
Then, Roberto Palomba of Palomba of Serafini Associati Studio, appeared to discuss his company’s growing global imprint which includes Detroit.
His Italian-based studio has been involved in helping restore buildings that are centuries old and been recast for new uses and spaces. His firm also helped Kia with the “installation” of its EV6 electric car.
He's planning to be in Detroit for the event organized by Baistrocchi this fall.
