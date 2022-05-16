A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

(CBS DETROIT) – Southeast Michigan is once again a hot spot for COVID cases, according to the Center for Disease Control Macomb, Oakland, Wayne, Livingston and Washtenaw counties all under a high community COVID transmission level.

“I kinda expected this to happen, you know COVID is not going away it comes and goes in cycles, sometimes the cycles are worse, sometimes not as bad,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, director of Infectious Disease and control at Beaumont Health.

As of Monday morning, Beaumont Health had 238 COVID patients in their hospitals, and Dr. Sims says they’ve seen cases double in the past two weeks.

“The numbers are still relatively low, but they’re headed in the wrong direction,” Sims said.

Henry Ford Health is reporting 100 patients currently hospitalized with COVID a number that has also gone up recently. They say a couple of things are to blame for the surge.

“Omicron subvariant its called BA.2.121 this caused a surge in New Your state it was a new variant for the United States and we’re now seeing that here,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham MD. System Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Henry Ford Health.

He says more people were also exposed to the virus with recent masks mandates being lifted and people gathering for mother’s day and spring break.

Starting today to help curve COVID case numbers the city of Detroit is offering the Test to Treat program.

According to the city, Detroiters who test positive for COVID-19 at a city testing site can be evaluated and receive antiviral medication. The services are free.

The Test to Treat program is currently available at:

Joseph Walker Williams, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd. from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Appointments only by calling 313-230-0505.

The Test to Treat is a nationwide program. Find other Test to Treat locations here.

For more information about COVID-19 including testing and vaccination sites in Detroit, call 313-876-4444 or detroitmi.gov/health.

Doctors say they aren’t sure if large crowds this summer will cause another surge but encourages everyone, especially if you’re ill to wear masks in crowds.

