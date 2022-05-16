SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Water shutoffs for delinquent payments are expected to resume in Saginaw this summer.
Collection efforts and water service disconnections that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic will restart July 18, the city said Monday.
The city suspended water shutoffs in March 2020.
The city said it has worked over the past 18 months to help financially struggling residents and business owners and connect them to available assistance from local agencies.
“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said City Manager Tim Morales. “However, we must begin collecting on city of Saginaw utility accounts to support and maintain our infrastructure.”
Fiscal Services staff will continue to contact water and sewer customers behind on payments to make payment arrangements or seek assistance, the city said.
For more information regarding water and sewer account payments, contact 989-759-1450. When making payments, citizens are advised to use online options, pay-by-phone, or the payment drop box located in the back of City Hall. Visit www.saginaw-mi.com for information regarding payment options.
