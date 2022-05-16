(CBS DETROIT) — A Royal Oak woman got the shock of her life when she learned that she had won a $500,000 Powerball Prize over Mother’s Day weekend.

Deborah Berschbach, 54, matched the five white balls in the May 7 Powerball Double Play drawing — 14-22-38-56-60 — Michigan Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was purchased at the Starr Market on West 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

Berschbach says she purchased the ticket before going away for the weekend.

“On our way home Sunday, I got the ticket out to check it, and my husband said: ‘Wouldn’t it be something if you won big on Mother’s Day?'” she said.

She says she scanned the ticket on the app, which showed the $500,000 winning amount. In disbelief, they checked the ticket several times.

Berschbach, who recently went other Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, says she plans to pay off her home and save the rest of the money.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that we won, and it feels like we are in a daze,” she said. “Winning is overwhelming in the best way possible.”

Michigan Lottery says the last Powerball jackpot was last won on April 27. One ticket bought in Arizona won the $473.1 million jackpot. The jackpot stood at $83 million as of Friday.

