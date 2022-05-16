SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died.
Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported.READ MORE: Bank Of America Report Shows A Competitive Homebuying Season
Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water.READ MORE: As COVID Cases Rise In SE Michigan, City Of Detroit Now Offers Test To Treat Program
Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two.
They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available.MORE NEWS: Abbott Says Agreement Reached To Reopen Baby Formula Plant
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.