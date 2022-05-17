(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police officers showed off their basketball skills at Henry Ford High School to promote peace within schools.
The department held a “Stop the Violence, Keep the Peace’ basketball game Tuesday.

🏀Bonding through Ball🏀
Our officers took on Henry Ford High School's boys basketball team in a game to promote peace in our schools and the relationship between officers and students! #OneDetroit #StopTheViolence #KeepThePeace pic.twitter.com/wT9mzHDIiT
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 17, 2022
At halftime, officers spoke to attendees about the importance of keeping schools safe and free of violence.
DPD will host another game at Cody High School next week.
