(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 29,267 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 78 deaths this week.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,501,863 and 36,218 deaths as of May 18.More Than $3 Billion In Auto Insurance Refunds Issued To Michigan Drivers -- What To Do If You Didn't Get Yours
Here is how data is being updated:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
