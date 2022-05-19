(CBS DETROIT) — Ethan Crumbley is to remain in Oakland County Jail, a judge ordered on Thursday.
Judge Kwame Rowe made the decision after neither the defense nor the prosecution presented any new information. A hearing must be held each month because Crumbley is a minor who is being held in county jail.READ MORE: Detroit Community Leaders Break Ground On New Community Center In Jefferson Chalmers
Crumbley, who turned 16 last month, faces multiple charges including murder for the deadly shooting on Nov. 30 at Oxford High School. Four students were killed in the shooting. Six others and a teacher were injured.
The teen’s parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son’s mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home.READ MORE: AAA: Michigan's Average Gas Price Continues To Rise, 1 Cent Below National
Last month, Rowe set a Sept. 6 trial date for Crumbley. The judge says the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this forward.”
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 23.MORE NEWS: Legislature Again OKs Tax Cuts; Whitmer Floats $500 Rebate
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.