(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Detroit.
On Sunday, May 15, at about 11:20 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was walking home from the store in the area of Kentfield and
Clarita.
According to police, the girl was approached by an armed suspect on a bicycle, who took her black ‘Adidas’ backpack, which contained two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect then fled the location, traveling west on Clarita.
No one was injured during this incident.
Police say the suspect is described as a male, early 20’s, 5’7”, and skinny build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and dark colored shorts.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
