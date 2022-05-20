  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Armada, Armada Elementary School, Armada schools, lockdown

(CBS DETROIT) – School officials contacted Michigan State Police troopers and said Armada schools were going into lockdown due to a possible threat at the elementary school.

MSP received the call at about 10:55 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the school, they found out that the incident was related to a child custody dispute that happened three days ago.

Officials say there is no danger to the students or the school, and the lockdown was precautionary.

Police are continuing to investigate into the custody matter.

More information will be released as officials continue to investigate.

